Nissan Gravite in mind? Booking, price and delivery details explained

Nissan India has launched its much-awaited three-row, affordable MPV Nissan Gravite, which is based on the Renault Triber. The Nissan Gravite was launched at a starting price of ₹5.65 lakh (ex-showroom), while the price list goes up to ₹8.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The Japanese carmaker has launched a special launch edition of the Gravite during its introduction, which is based on the top-end trim Tekna, which is available for a limited number of 1,001 customers.

The MPV is already available for booking, and Nissan is offering exclusive benefits for the first 5,000 customers of the Gravite. If you, too, are planning to buy the Nissan Gravite, here is a quick look at the key facts like booking, price and delivery details of the MPV.

Nissan Gravite: How much each variant costs?

Nissan Gravite: Variant-wise prices Variants Prices (ex-showroom) Visia MT ₹ 5.65 lakh Acenta MT ₹ 6.59 lakh N-Connecta MT ₹ 7.20 lakh N-Connecta AMT ₹ 7.80 lakh Tekna MT ₹ 7.91 lakh Tekna AMT ₹ 8.49 lakh Tekna Launch Edition MT ₹ 8.35 lakh Tekna Launch Edition AMT ₹ 8.93 lakh

The Nissan Gravite is available in four broad trim options: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna. Besides that, there is a Tekna Launch Edition as well, which is available for a limited period, only for the first 1,001 customers. The MPV is available in five colour options: Storm White, Blade Silver, Onyx Black, Metallic Grey, and Forest Green. The pricing ranges between ₹5.65 lakh and ₹8.93 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tekna Launch Edition is priced between ₹8.35 lakh and ₹8.93 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the manual and AMT gearbox-equipped versions. The current price list is introductory and will be applicable till the first 5,000 bookings. Post that, the automaker is expected to revise the price list.

Nissan Gravite: Bookings and delivery The Nissan Gravite is available for booking at a token amount of ₹11,000. The MPV can be booked both online and offline. The interested customers can book the MPV offline by visiting the dealerships, selecting the specific variant and colour. If you are planning to book the Gravite online, you can do so by visiting Nissan India's official website's booking page and selecting Gravite from the list of models. You can select your preferred variant, transmission, colour, and dealership.