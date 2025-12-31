Nissan Gravite: Key expectations from Nissan’s second sub- ₹10 lakh car

Nissan is aiming to ramp up its efforts in the Indian passenger vehicle market, and in this attempt, the Japanese carmaker is slated to launch at least two new utility vehicles in the Indian market in 2026. The first of them will be the Nissan Gravite, a seven-seater B-MPV. The Nissan Gravite will come as the auto company's second sub-10 lakh model in India, after the Magnite, which is currently the key revenue churner for the brand in the country.

Following the Nissan Gravite MPV, the carmaker will also launch the Nissan Tekton midsize SUV. As Nissan is preparing to launch the Gravite in January 2026, with sales slated to commence in March 2026, here are the key expectations from the upcoming MPV.

Nissan Gravite: Design with cues from Triber The Nissan Gravite will come sharing some of the key elements and components with the Renault Triber. Spy shots of the test mule of the MPV have suggested that the MPV will sport a design that resembles the Renault Triber. The dimension of the MPV too will be similar. However, there are some distinctive styling elements that will set it apart from the Triber, which includes sleek LED DRLs along with the Gravite badging on the front profile, along with polygonal elements on the radiator grille, and a C-shaped bumper. Also, there will be new design alloy wheels, as well as new design LED taillights.

Advertisement

Nissan Gravite: Triber-like layout with key features The Nissan Gravite is expected to come with an interior layout similar to the Renault Triber. The seven-seater MPV would get an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, paired with a 7.0-inch digital instrument control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging pad, a USB port, cruise control, removable third row seats and more.

Nissan Gravite: Host of safety features The upcoming Nissan Gravite MPV is expected to come packing a plethora of safety features, which would include six airbags as standard standard, hill start assist, ESP, rear parking sensor, traction control and TPMS, among others.

Nissan Gravite: Possibly same powertrains as Triber The Renault Triber comes powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is available with transmission choices including a five-speed manual gearbox and an AMT unit. This same engine and transmission options are likely to make their way into the Nissan Gravite. This engine is capable of churning out 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque. Just like the Renault Triber, Nissan too is expected to offer a dealer-level CNG kit to the customers.

Advertisement