Nissan Gravite MPV India launch in January 2026. Top 5 things you must know

Nissan is gearing up for a major product offensive in 2026 and the first from the brand will be the much awaited seven-seater MPV. The Japanese auto OEM has christened the upcoming MPV as Nissan Gravite. The carmaker announced that the new MPV will be the first model of the brand to be launched in India in 2026. Interestingly, the launch of the Nissan Gravite has been confirmed a few days after Nissan Tekton was confirmed for the Indian market.

The Nissan Tekton compact SUV, which will be positioned above the Magnite and below the X-Trail, will share the platform with the new generation Renault Duster. On the other hand, the Nissan Gravite will be based on the Renault Triber MPV.

While the automaker has teased the Nissan Gravite, here are the key details of the MPV we have learnt so far.

Nissan Gravite: Launch in January 2026 Nissan Gravite will launch in January 2026. The carmaker has confirmed that it will be introduced in the very first month of next calendar year. However, Nissan didn't reveal the exact date of launch for the Gravite. Expect the MPV to be available for booking right ahead of that or around that time. Expect the Gravite to be priced close to the Triber.

Nissan Gravite: Sales to commence in March 2026 Nissan Gravite MPV's sales will commence in March 2026. The Japanese car manufacturer has confirmed that the MPV will start selling in March 2026. Again, Nissan has not revealed any specific date for the sales commencement. Expect more details about it to come in the coming weeks.

Nissan Gravite: Based on Renault Triber Nissan Gravite will come as a seven-seater MPV, based on the Renault Triber. The Triber is the most affordable seven-seater MPV in India. As the OEM has teased the Gravite, the design looks similar to the Triber. However, there are significant amount of distinctive elements as well. There will be sharp headlamps clusters with projector units and LED taillights, which will bear similarities with the Triber. There will be new design alloy wheels, a wide LED DRL, connecting the headlamps.

Nissan Gravite: Likely to get upmarket features inside The Nissan Gravite is expected to come with upmarket features inside the cabin. Also, it is expected to come with a layout similar to the Renault Triber. It will come with a three-row seating layout, which can be configured as per the owner's preference and requirement. There will be a touchscreen infotainment system with connected technology.