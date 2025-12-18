Nissan plans product blitz, showroom push as it charts revival in India

New Delhi: Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Corp. is looking to accelerate new launches and bolster sales network across India over the next two years, as it attempts a revival in the world's third-largest automobile market.

Nissan unveiled its new compact multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), Gravite, on Thursday, and its management said that the number of products on offer at the company’s stores will increase from one to four in next two years. It also aims to expand of number showrooms to 250 at the end of financial year 2027, from 150 currently.

The Yokohama-based carmaker is also looking to expand its sales force from about 800 to 3,000 over the same period.

The company expects a revival in India in the coming years, driven by new vehicle launches in a market where it currently sells only the Nissan Magnite, its top officials told reporters in New Delhi.

Massimiliano Messina, chairperson of Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania), said that India is a key pillar for the company’s recovery strategy. “With new models developed in and for India, and exports to several international markets, India remains both a growth driver and a strategic hub for Nissan Alliance,” he said.

Nissan Alliance is a collaboration between French carmaker Renault, and Japanese giants Nissan and Mitsubishi for automobile business.

Nissan’s revival bid, even as it has the smallest market share among foreign carmakers in India, highlights broader efforts by peers such as Honda, Renault and Skoda to recover ground through new product launches and expanded sales and service networks.

During April to November, Nissan's sales in India fell 29% year-on-year to 13,258 units even as the passenger vehicle market grew by 3% to 2.8 million units, giving the Japanese carmaker less than 0.5% market share, according to industry lobby Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).

Over the next two years, Nissan will launch three new vehicles, two of which it has already revealed. Nissan Tekton (a compact sports utility vehicle or SUV) and Nissan Gravite (MPV) are expected to hit the market next year as part of the company’s strategy to revive prospects in the Indian market. A 7-seater SUV will hit the markets in 2027 whose details have so far not been revealed.

Saurabh Vatsa, managing director of Nissan India, said that the new models coupled with expansion of the sales network will help ‘resurgence’ in the Indian market. Talking about the new product, Vatsa said that the company is working on expanding its sales and service network in the Indian market.

“This will be the first new product which will hit the market in Q4 (January-March) of this financial year. Soon, our showrooms in the country will have 4 models on offer for consumers,” Vatsa said, adding that the company is also investing in brand-building to regain a place in consumers’ car purchase decisions.

Nissan's India revival bid coincides with its attempts to recover its business globally. Earlier this year, its partnership talks with its fellow Japanese carmaker Honda fell through after Renault bought its stake in the Chennai manufacturing unit.

Nissan’s global chief executive Ivan Espinosa announced on 13 May that the company will shutter seven factories globally and cut 11,000 jobs in areas like manufacturing, sales, administration, research and contract staff, to protect profits.

