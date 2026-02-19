Nissan Gravite vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Which MPV offers better value for money?

Nissan India has launched its latest offering, Nissan Gravite, in India, which comes as a sub-four-metre MPV, positioned under the ₹10 lakh slab. Available at a price range of ₹5.65 lakh and ₹8.93 (introductory and ex-showroom), the Nissan Gravite targets the consumers who seek a three-row, seven-seater, family car offering ample space and practicality without burning a hole in the pocket.

Just like the Renault Triber, the Nissan Gravite comes priced in the segment that sees the most demand from consumers. With the launch of the Gravite, Nissan is not only aiming to tap the affordable family car buyers, but also challenge the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, which continues to enjoy the status of the bestselling MPV of India for quite some time.

If you are planning to buy an MPV and are feeling confused between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the newly launched Nissan Magnite, here is a quick comparison of these two MPVs.

Advertisement

Nissan Gravite vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Price

Nissan Gravite vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Price comparison in a nutshell Model Nissan Gravite Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price (ex-showroom) ₹ 5.65 lakh - ₹ 8.93 lakh ₹ 8.80 lakh and ₹ 12.94 lakh

The Nissan Gravite is priced between ₹5.65 lakh and ₹8.93 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), depending on the variants selected. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is priced between ₹8.80 lakh and ₹12.94 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on different trim levels.

This means there is a gap of roughly ₹3.15 lakh at the entry level of these two MPVs. Also, the fully loaded Nissan Gravite AMT comes with a price tag that is closer to the lower-mid trims of the Ertiga.

Nissan Gravite vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Powertrain

Nissan Gravite vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Powertrain & specifications Nissan Gravite Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Engine 1.0-litre petrol 1.5-litre petrol + smart hybrid / 1.5-litre petrol + CNG Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT Power 71 bhp 103 bhp Torque 96 Nm 136.8 Nm

Nissan Gravite shares the same powertrain as the Renault Triber. Powering the MPV is a tried and tested 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque. For transmission duty, the MPV gets a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT as an option. A dual-cylinder CNG kit is on the card, which will be fitted at the dealership level once launched.

Advertisement

In comparison to that, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is powered by a 1.5-litre K15C petrol motor paired with a smart hybrid technology. This powertrain is capable of generating 103 bhp peak power and 136.8 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga include a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic unit. Also, there is a CNG variant of the MPV.