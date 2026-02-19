Nissan Gravite vs Renault Triber: Variant-wise prices compared

While comparing the two MPVs, the Nissan Gravite is a bit cheaper than the Renault Triber.

Mainak Das
Published19 Feb 2026, 11:04 AM IST
Nissan Gravite is based on the Renault Triber.
Nissan Gravite has been launched in India after a long wait. With this, Nissan has entered the affordable MPV market in India, where the carmaker's alliance partner Renault sells Triber. The Nissan Gravite sub-four-metre MPV is based on the Renault Triber, but there are certain distinct elements that set the new model apart from its French sibling.

If you are planning to buy a three-row affordable MPV for your family, here is a quick look at the comparative variant-wise price list for both the Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber.

Nissan Gravite vs Renault Triber: Price comparison
VariantsPrices (ex-showroom)VariantsPrices (ex-showroom)
Visia MT 5.65 lakhAuthentic 5.76 lakh
Acenta MT 6.59 lakhEvolution 6.63 lakh
N-Connecta MT 7.20 lakhTechno 7.32 lakh
N-Connecta AMT 7.80 lakhEmotion 7.91 lakh
Tekna MT 7.91 lakhEmotion DT 8.12 lakh
Tekna AMT 8.49 lakhEmotion AMT 8.39 lakh
Tekna Launch Edition MT 8.35 lakhEmotion AMT DT 8.60 lakh
Tekna Launch Edition AMT 8.93 lakh

The Nissan Gravite has been launched at a price range of 5.65 lakh-8.93 lakh (ex-showroom), which includes the Tekna Launch Edition that is available for a limited period of time. The Nissan Gravite is available in four broad trim levels: Visia, Acenta, N-Connecta, and Tekna. The Gravite is powered by a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is available with transmission options of a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT unit. The engine churns out 71 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque.

On the other hand, Renault Triber is available in four trim choices, which are Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion. This MPV is priced between 5.76 lakh and 8.60 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants. The engine option is the same as the Nissan Gravite. Transmission options, too, are the same ones. Power and torque specifications, too, are the same as the Gravite.

While comparing the two MPVs, the Nissan Gravite is a bit cheaper than the Renault Triber.

