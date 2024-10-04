Nissan eyes hybrids, CNG tech as it plans ’affordable’ EV for India by 2026

Japanese automaker ramps up efforts to meet 2027 CAFE norms amid slow EV sales.

Alisha Sachdev
Published4 Oct 2024, 09:20 PM IST
Frank Torres, divisional vice president of the AMIEO region; Saurabh Vatsa, MD of Nissan India, and other key leaders from Nissan Motor Co. at the launch of the new Magnite.
Frank Torres, divisional vice president of the AMIEO region; Saurabh Vatsa, MD of Nissan India, and other key leaders from Nissan Motor Co. at the launch of the new Magnite.

Nissan India, the local arm of Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Corp. is exploring multiple green vehicle technologies, including hybrids and CNG, for the Indian market as it prepares to launch an "affordable" electric vehicle (EV) by 2026 as part of its mid-term India plan with alliance partner Renault, a top company official said on Friday.

The plan is part of the automaker’s strategy to comply with the new CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency) emissions norms, which will take effect in 2027 in India.

“We are studying various technologies, including hybrids and CNG, because Indian customers are demanding different solutions,” Frank Torres, divisional vice president for the AMIEO regions at Nissan said. While Nissan's affordable EV will play a key role in meeting these emissions standards, Torres emphasized that India's transition to cleaner fuels will involve a “combination of technologies".

A slow start to India’s EV transition

Despite the government’s push for electrification, consumer adoption of EVs has been tepid as a wave of early adopters of the technology wanes.

Nissan said it is carefully timing its EV introduction in India. "Today, EV market share is just around 2-2.5%," Torres said, adding that the company will launch its own locally-made EV to match real customer demand, which may be spurred by OEMs as they rush to meet strict carbon dioxide emission norms by 2027.

Read more: Bajaj's aggressive push threatens Ola's EV dominance as share slips below 30% 

Torres, however, said India’s EV adoption may not reach 25% by 2030, but it may still be faster than the global precedent. “In Europe, it took nearly 15 years for EVs to reach 25% market share. It can happen faster in India.”  

The new affordable EV, set to launch by 2026, is being designed with both domestic and export markets in mind. “We are clear that this car should be built in India and also follow the model of one car, one world, with strong exports,”.

While Nissan aims to achieve a 3% market share by 2026, tripling its current sales volumes, but it is also doubling its export offerings as it expands its product portfolio, making India a key export hub so it can put its $700 million investment in the market to productive use.

Read more: Local ingredients to spice up India's EV menu

Torres said Nissan's effort with its “work on new battery technologies, including solid state batteries” is to ensure that electric vehicles can be offered at very similar price points as internal combustion engine ones.

Investing in India

Nissan’s plans for India are backed by a $700-million investment in collaboration with its alliance partner, Renault. This investment will fund the development of six new models—three from each automaker—that will be manufactured at their joint plant in Chennai. Nissan launched the first of these models, the new Magnite, the brand's only mass-market product in India at present, at a starting price of 5.99 lakh ex-showroom.

Muted growth

Nissan's India expansion comes at a time India's passenger when growth in the overall passenger vehicle segment has slowed. According to Saurabh Vatsa, managing director, Nissan India, the last three months have recorded a year-on-year decline in vehicle sales. "The market’s pace of growth has been more muted than expected," he said, adding that the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal will be key to reviving sales.

Read more: The Mahindra-Volkswagen deal: How they plan to do it

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 09:20 PM IST
Business NewsAuto NewsNissan eyes hybrids, CNG tech as it plans ’affordable’ EV for India by 2026

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Axis Bank share price

    1,181.30
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    5.85 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    166.75
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -0.2 (-0.12%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    295.20
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    3.1 (1.06%)

    Tata Motors share price

    930.70
    03:56 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    4.7 (0.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Info Edge India share price

    8,197.75
    03:53 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    70.45 (0.87%)

    JSW Steel share price

    1,034.60
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -5.2 (-0.5%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    970.70
    03:46 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -16.75 (-1.7%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    3,745.50
    03:51 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -93.85 (-2.44%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial share price

    301.65
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -20.5 (-6.36%)

    Kfin Technologies share price

    1,015.00
    03:29 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -63.85 (-5.92%)

    Godrej Properties share price

    2,897.70
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -170.55 (-5.56%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    963.45
    03:58 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    -52.75 (-5.19%)
    More from Top Losers

    VIP Industries share price

    563.85
    03:57 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    40.8 (7.8%)

    Oil India share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    33.4 (6.2%)

    JK Paper share price

    489.95
    03:43 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    27.1 (5.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,245.35
    03:40 PM | 4 OCT 2024
    63.15 (5.34%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,575.00100.00
      Chennai
      77,581.00100.00
      Delhi
      77,733.00100.00
      Kolkata
      77,585.00100.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.88/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Auto News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.