Nissan eyes hybrids, CNG tech as it plans 'affordable' EV for India by 2026

Nissan India, the local arm of Japanese carmaker Nissan Motor Corp. is exploring multiple green vehicle technologies, including hybrids and CNG, for the Indian market as it prepares to launch an "affordable" electric vehicle (EV) by 2026 as part of its mid-term India plan with alliance partner Renault, a top company official said on Friday.

The plan is part of the automaker’s strategy to comply with the new CAFE (Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency) emissions norms, which will take effect in 2027 in India.

"We are studying various technologies, including hybrids and CNG, because Indian customers are demanding different solutions," Frank Torres, divisional vice president for the AMIEO regions at Nissan said. While Nissan's affordable EV will play a key role in meeting these emissions standards, Torres emphasized that India's transition to cleaner fuels will involve a "combination of technologies".

A slow start to India’s EV transition Despite the government’s push for electrification, consumer adoption of EVs has been tepid as a wave of early adopters of the technology wanes.

Nissan said it is carefully timing its EV introduction in India. "Today, EV market share is just around 2-2.5%," Torres said, adding that the company will launch its own locally-made EV to match real customer demand, which may be spurred by OEMs as they rush to meet strict carbon dioxide emission norms by 2027.

Read more: Bajaj's aggressive push threatens Ola's EV dominance as share slips below 30% Torres, however, said India's EV adoption may not reach 25% by 2030, but it may still be faster than the global precedent. "In Europe, it took nearly 15 years for EVs to reach 25% market share. It can happen faster in India."

The new affordable EV, set to launch by 2026, is being designed with both domestic and export markets in mind. “We are clear that this car should be built in India and also follow the model of one car, one world, with strong exports,".

While Nissan aims to achieve a 3% market share by 2026, tripling its current sales volumes, but it is also doubling its export offerings as it expands its product portfolio, making India a key export hub so it can put its $700 million investment in the market to productive use.

Read more: Local ingredients to spice up India's EV menu Torres said Nissan's effort with its "work on new battery technologies, including solid state batteries" is to ensure that electric vehicles can be offered at very similar price points as internal combustion engine ones.

Investing in India Nissan’s plans for India are backed by a $700-million investment in collaboration with its alliance partner, Renault. This investment will fund the development of six new models—three from each automaker—that will be manufactured at their joint plant in Chennai. Nissan launched the first of these models, the new Magnite, the brand's only mass-market product in India at present, at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakh ex-showroom.

Muted growth Nissan's India expansion comes at a time India's passenger when growth in the overall passenger vehicle segment has slowed. According to Saurabh Vatsa, managing director, Nissan India, the last three months have recorded a year-on-year decline in vehicle sales. "The market’s pace of growth has been more muted than expected," he said, adding that the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal will be key to reviving sales.