Nissan Motor India announces a total wholesale of 3,503 vehicles in June 2021. The company offers two SUVs Nissan Magnite and Nissan Kicks in India. Additionally, under the Datsun brand, the automobile manufacturer also sells Datsun Redi-Go, Datsun GO and Datsun GO Plus.

“The month had multiple COVID-19 related challenges of lockdowns and restrictions impacting production and channel operations, Nissan India kept people safety first & collaborated with the vendors & channel partners towards servicing the demand of its discerning customers. Recently, we launched an innovative Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan for customers for an asset-lite lifestyle. With the news of good monsoon, we are preparing for a positive season by restarting the third shift at the plant to service the demand of the all-new Nissan Magnite to reduce the customer waiting period further," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan India’s recently launched subscription plan enables customers to own a vehicle with a ‘White Plate’ and a “Buy Back Option" in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The plan comes with Zero Down Payment, Zero Insurance Cost, Zero Maintenance Cost. Nissan India also recently announced the availability of its entire range of Nissan and Datsun products in Canteen Store Departments (CSD). Defence personnel can now avail all CSD approved applicable discounts and offers through CSD Depots across the country.

The process of buying cars for CSD beneficiaries is online, including the selection of vehicle to be purchased, uploading of dealer documents viz. Availability Certificate & Proforma Invoice, customer documents viz. Canteen Card, KYC, payment transfer details etc. till Issuance of Local Supply Order (LSO) being digitized. The address of AFD portal to apply for car purchase: https://afd.csdindia.gov.in/. The process of buying of car for CSD beneficiaries is online, including the selection of vehicle to be purchased, uploading of dealer and customer documents and issuance of Local Supply order (LSO).

