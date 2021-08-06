Nissan India has introduced free monsoon check-up camps for its customers across Nissan and Datsun authorized dealerships in India till 31 August.

The camp offers a 30-points check-up which includes exterior, interior, underbody, road-test and free top wash for the vehicles to ensure optimum performance of the vehicle during the Monsoon season. Customers may also avail up to 20% discount on labour.

Nissan India has confirmed that they have added 18 new service workshops in 18 new locations all-across the country aimed at catering to customer’s service requirements. Nissan India has tied-up with myTVS to improve the company’s end-to-end Road-side Assistance (RSA) services on the NissanConnect app.

With the integration of myTVS HIVE and Nissan Connect, Nissan India customers can get digital RSA support with real-time updates on the assistance status and tow truck location. Additionally, Nissan India customers can subscribe to RSA services by paying through the digital payment portal.

In case of any vehicle breakdown situation, the customer has to click on RSA tab in the NissanConnect app which shall create a ticket in the myTVS system. The system shall then automatically pass on this case to myTVS’s nearest technician or tow truck digitally. The customer would be able to track the technician/tow truck on the app till the time they reach the customer in need.

“Nissan on the core of customer centricity has increased the service network reach by adding new workshops in 18 new cities this year and going forward will add more locations towards the service requirements of our customers. To further enhance customers’ ownership experience, we are happy to partner with myTVS to offer Road-side assistance completely on a digital platform and have also introduced a free monsoon check-up camp towards customer assurance" said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

“Our digitally connected on-demand service partnership with Nissan India is a milestone moment for us and is a strong testament of our business model and early investment into a digital platform that will help Nissan India offer higher customer control and provide superior and unified customer experiences," said G. Srinivasa Raghavan, Managing Director, TVS Automobile Solutions Ltd.

Nissan India recently launched a subscription plan that enables customers to own a vehicle with a ‘White Plate’ and a “Buy Back Option" in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The plan comes with Zero Down Payment, Zero Insurance Cost, Zero Maintenance Cost.

