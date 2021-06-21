Nissan India announced the exports of the new sub-4m compact SUV Nissan Magnite in Indonesia, South Africa and Nepal. The new Nissan Magnite SUV was launched in India in December 2020.

Nissan India claims to have produced 15,010 sub-compact SUVs (till end of May 2021) including 13,790 for India and 1,220 for exports.

According to a statement by the company, the new SUV has achieved 2,292 bookings in the Nepal market within the first 30 days of its launch in February 2021. Nepal has a monthly passenger vehicle sales of 1,580 units.

“Following a successful global launch, the all-new Nissan Magnite has been very well received by the Indian consumers. Having already made a mark in the Indian market with its impeccable design and the latest technology, the all-new Nissan Magnite is driving excitement amongst customer on a global scale. Built on the philosophy of “Make in India, Make for the World, the all-new Nissan Magnite will explore more export markets after the overwhelming customer response it has received in the Nepal market. We are confident that the game changer SUV will strengthen the exports as part of Nissan NEXT transformation plan for our sustainable growth". says Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

In India, Nissan India recently announced that its entire range of vehicles will be available via Canteen Store Departments (CSD) for defence personnel. The company is offering both Nissan and Datsun products under CDS. Eligible personnel can avail CSD approved discounts and offers through CSD Depots across the country.

