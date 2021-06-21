Nissan India begins exports of Magnite SUV to three countries

“Following a successful global launch, the all-new Nissan Magnite has been very well received by the Indian consumers. Having already made a mark in the Indian market with its impeccable design and the latest technology, the all-new Nissan Magnite is driving excitement amongst customer on a global scale. Built on the philosophy of “Make in India, Make for the World, the all-new Nissan Magnite will explore more export markets after the overwhelming customer response it has received in the Nepal market. We are confident that the game changer SUV will strengthen the exports as part of Nissan NEXT transformation plan for our sustainable growth". says Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

