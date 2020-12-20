Nissan India claims a maintenance cost of 29 paise per kilometre for Magnite

Nissan Magnite was launched earlier this month and the company has released its latest sales figures for the sub-compact SUV. Nissan India has also made bold claims about the maintenance costs of the new car.

Nissan India has managed to receive over 15,000 bookings for the Magnite in just a period of 15 days. The company has offered an introductory starting price of ₹4,99,000 (ex-showroom) for the SUV which is bound to increase to ₹5.54 lakh (ex-showroom) from next year.

Nissan India has also promised the lowest cost of maintenance on the Magnite. According to a release by the company, the Magnite will get the lowest-in-class maintenance cost for the at just 29 paise/km (for 50,000 kms).

The new car comes with a warranty of 2 years (50,000kms) which can be extended for up to 5 years (100,000 kms) by paying more. Nissan is also offering its customers, multiple labour-free services available at all service networks in the country on the Nissan Magnite.

Nissan India has introduced a prepaid maintenance plan known as “Nissan Magnite Care" that allows customers to further save up to 22%. The plan is applicable for two to five years and is available at all Nissan service networks in the country, with options to choose between the ‘GOLD’ and ‘SILVER’ packages. Gold package covers comprehensive periodic maintenance service and silver package covers basic maintenance service. The maintenance plan is also transferable with ownership change, thus strengthening the residual value for the Big, Bold, Beautiful and Carismatic SUV.

“Nissan as a customer-centric brand, understands the importance of providing unique value-added services to its discerning Indian customers like the online service booking, the online service calculator and a completely enhanced digital ecosystem. The all-new Nissan Magnite comes with over 20 best-in-class and first-in-class features with the Nissan Promise of Lowest cost of maintenance", said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

The ‘Nissan Service Cost Calculator via Nissan Service Hub (website) or Nissan Connect also aims to introduce transparency by letting the owner know the service cost with the division of labour and parts in advance and plan the service booking accordingly.

