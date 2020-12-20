Nissan India claims a maintenance cost of 29 paise per kilometre for Magnite

Nissan India has introduced a prepaid maintenance plan known as “Nissan Magnite Care" that allows customers to further save up to 22%. The plan is applicable for two to five years and is available at all Nissan service networks in the country, with options to choose between the ‘GOLD’ and ‘SILVER’ packages. Gold package covers comprehensive periodic maintenance service and silver package covers basic maintenance service. The maintenance plan is also transferable with ownership change, thus strengthening the residual value for the Big, Bold, Beautiful and Carismatic SUV.