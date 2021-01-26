Nissan India delivers over 720 new Magnite SUV to celebrate 72nd Republic Day

New Delhi: Nissan India delivers over 720+ new Magnite SUV to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day. The company claims that customers across dealerships in the country will be receiving their brand new SUV . The company also marked the day with the launch of the 12th edition of ‘Happy with Nissan’ aftersales service campaign for a month.

“On the joyous celebration of India’s 72nd Republic Day, the Nissan India family commemorated this special occasion with 720+ deliveries of the all-new Nissan Magnite, an SUV built on the philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World". We thank our customers for their overwhelming response, our dealer partners for their immense support & congratulate every Indian on this special day!", said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

In this edition of ‘Happy with Nissan’, customers can avail benefits such as a free 60-point vehicle check-up, free car top wash, free oil filter for customers who could not avail the service due to the Covid-19 pandemic, up to 50% discount on select parts and accessories, and up to 20% discount on labour charges. The campaign will be available to both Nissan and Datsun customers to get a free download of the ‘Nissan Connect’ app.

The Nissan Magnite was launched in December last year. The sub-4m compact SUV is currently available for bookings across all Nissan India dealerships and on its website at special introductory prices on most of the variants till further notice.

The Nissan Magnite will be competing with rivals like Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

