Nissan India delivers over 720 new Magnite SUV to celebrate 72nd Republic Day

In this edition of ‘Happy with Nissan’, customers can avail benefits such as a free 60-point vehicle check-up, free car top wash, free oil filter for customers who could not avail the service due to the Covid-19 pandemic, up to 50% discount on select parts and accessories, and up to 20% discount on labour charges. The campaign will be available to both Nissan and Datsun customers to get a free download of the ‘Nissan Connect’ app.