Nissan India has increased the prices of its SUV for the second time since its launch in December last year. However, the new price hike will not be applicable to all variant of the car.

The Magnite has received a price hike of ₹30,000 on the variants which are powered by the turbo petrol engine. With the revised prices, the Magnite turbo petrol variant starts at ₹7.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The highest variant with the turbo engine is now priced at ₹9.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here’s a list of the revised prices with all the different turbo variants:

Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XL MT: ₹7.29 lakh

Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV MT: ₹7.98 lakh

Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV Premium MT: ₹8.75 lakh

Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV Premium (O) MT: ₹8.85 lakh

Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XL CVT: ₹8.19 lakh

Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV CVT: ₹8.88 lakh

Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV Premium CVT: ₹9.65 lakh

Magnite 1.0 turbo-petrol XV Premium (O) CVT: ₹9.75 lakh

Nissan Magnite comes with two engine options. The first is a naturally aspirated 1-litre engine that provides an output of 72ps power and 92nm of torque. The second option is a 1-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine churns out a maximum power of 100PS and maximum torque of 160Nm. This engine option will also be available with an X-Tronic CVT gearbox.

The Magnite is available in 9 body colors, five monotone and four dual-tone shades. In terms of exterior, the front fascia gets lightsaber-style turn indicators, L-shape LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and a gaping front grille.

In terms of interiors, the Nissan Magnite gets a horizontal instrument panel structure. The car will also be available with a tech pack which will include features like a wireless charger, air purifier, puddle lamps and ambient /mood lighting, premium speakers (JBL powered by Harman).

The SUV also gets 60-40 split foldable rear seats. The dashboard gets 7-inch TFT meter with welcome animation and tyre pressure monitoring system and 8-inch infotainment display with full flush touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and built-in voice recognition. The company is also providing Nissan Connect that offers 50+ features (geofence, roadside assistance, smartwatch connectivity etc.).

