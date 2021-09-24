Nissan India announces the launch of Virtual Sales Advisor for Nissan Magnite customers as part of its digital platform Shop@home, in partnership with Eccentric Engine.

Virtual Sales Advisor equips Nissan customers with real-time personalized product expert interaction that provides information about the vehicle, answer product and ownership related queries, variant suggestions, financing and exchange value options, virtual test drives as well as book the car online.

The platform provides informational and transactional assistance in the customer journey to help the customer make a considered buying decision.

“Pandemic challenged the traditional way of customer engagement. Nissan innovated with Virtual Showroom and Virtual Test Drive during the launch of game changer Nissan Magnite. Virtual Sales Advisor is the way forward towards transparent, flexible and convenient buying experience with an expert online advisor for enriching the journey of owning a vehicle." said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

According to a statement released by the company, Nissan Magnite has garnered more than 3 lakh enquiries and 60,000 bookings since launch. 25% of these bookings are contributed by Nissan Shop@Home.

Varun Shah, Co-Founder and CEO Eccentric Engine added, "We are excited to launch the 3D enabled Livestream Commerce experience for Nissan India, with our latest product 'Concierge'. This is first-of-its kind digital platform with embedded native experience by any automotive company globally and outlines new possibilities to drive automotive retail innovations. After successfully creating the 3D Configurator and 3D commerce platforms for the Nissan Magnite, the Concierge is a testament of our growing partnership and will go a long way in humanizing and accelerating the vehicle buying process in real-time."

