Nissan India has registered wholesale of 4,259 vehicles for July 21 for the domestic market. This is the company's highest monthly sales in the last 3 years. The company recorded a strong demand for the sub-4m SUV Magnite.

In terms of exports, the company registered sale of 3,897 units due to the addition of Nissan Magnite in the export markets. Nissan recently launched the Nissan Leaf electric vehicle in Nepal, after the launch of Nissan Magnite in the Nepal market.

“Customer sentiments have improved with opening of most of the markets. Nissan has achieved its highest sales in the last three years, we have increased the production of Nissan Magnite with the plants third shift operations and are able to serve the pending bookings earlier. Although the challenge of shortage of semi-conductors & components is continuing, our endeavour is to reduce the waiting period further so that more & more customers can enjoy the game changing SUV the all-new Nissan Magnite earlier" said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

The Nissan Magnite, the company claims, comes with the lowest-in-class maintenance cost at 29 paise/km (for 50,000 kms). The company offers a warranty of 2 years (50,000kms) which can be extended for up to 5 years (100,000 kms) with additional cost.

The company also launched the ‘Convenience of Doorstep Service’ and ‘Pick-up & Drop-off’ services of Nissan cars to and from dealerships.

Nissan India recently launched a subscription plan which provides the vehicle with a ‘White Plate’ and a “Buy Back Option" in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, and Chennai. The plan comes with Zero Down Payment, Zero Insurance Cost, Zero Maintenance Cost.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.