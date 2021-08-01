“Customer sentiments have improved with opening of most of the markets. Nissan has achieved its highest sales in the last three years, we have increased the production of Nissan Magnite with the plants third shift operations and are able to serve the pending bookings earlier. Although the challenge of shortage of semi-conductors & components is continuing, our endeavour is to reduce the waiting period further so that more & more customers can enjoy the game changing SUV the all-new Nissan Magnite earlier" said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.