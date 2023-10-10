Nissan has recently unveiled the Magnite EZ-Shift, with an introductory ex-showroom starting price of ₹6,49,900. This pricing is a limited-time offer and applies to all bookings made before November 10, 2023. To secure a booking, customers will need to deposit ₹11,000. The Magnite EZ-Shift is positioned as the most affordable AMT SUV in the Indian market and will be available in multiple variants, including XE, XL, XV, XV Premium.

The Magnite EZ-Shift is equipped with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, generating a maximum power output of 71 bhp and a peak torque of 96 Nm. This SUV is paired with a 5-speed AMT transmission. Nissan claims a fuel efficiency of 19.70 kmpl for this model, while the 5-speed manual variant boasts a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.35 kmpl.

In terms of transmission, the SUV features a Dual Driving mode, enabling manual control for the driver. Additionally, Nissan provides a convenient creep feature, allowing the vehicle to move forward when the driver releases the brake. Other available features include anti-stall and kick-down functionality. Furthermore, the car is equipped with standard safety features like Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) and Hill Start Assist (HSA).

Nissan has recently unveiled the Nissan Magnite Kuro Special Edition, with a starting ex-showroom price of ₹8.27 lakhs. The name "Kuro," inspired by the Japanese word for 'Black,' aptly reflects the design theme of this special variant. Both the exterior and interior of the Kuro Edition prominently feature black elements.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said,"Nissan Magnite has been a game-changer, setting new benchmarks with its strong value proposition, top-tier safety ratings, and low cost of ownership. The Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift, launched today at a very aggressive introductory price breaks boundaries as the most accessible affordable AMT in SUV, sedan and hatchback categories and is a game changer for accessible convenience for a wider range of customer preferences for a seamless exciting driving experience."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!