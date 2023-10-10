Nissan introduces Magnite EZ-Shift AMT SUV in India at ₹6,49,900: All details here
Magnite EZ-Shift positioned as most affordable AMT SUV in Indian market. The Magnite EZ-Shift is equipped with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, generating a maximum power output of 71 bhp and a peak torque of 96 Nm. This SUV is paired with a 5-speed AMT transmission.
Nissan has recently unveiled the Magnite EZ-Shift, with an introductory ex-showroom starting price of ₹6,49,900. This pricing is a limited-time offer and applies to all bookings made before November 10, 2023. To secure a booking, customers will need to deposit ₹11,000. The Magnite EZ-Shift is positioned as the most affordable AMT SUV in the Indian market and will be available in multiple variants, including XE, XL, XV, XV Premium.