Nissan introduces new program for customers waiting for delivery of Magnite SUV

Nissan introduces new program for customers waiting for delivery of Magnite SUV1 min read . Updated: 12 Feb 2021, 07:59 PM IST
Nissan India will be hosting a lucky draw for all customers who have booked the all-new Nissan Magnite and are yet to receive the delivery as on 12th February 2021
Nissan has announced a new Valentines program. The program starts on 14 February and it will be applicable for every waiting customer.
Nissan India will be hosting a lucky draw for all customers who have booked the all-new Nissan Magnite and are yet to receive the delivery as on 12th February 2021. According to the company, every month 100 customers who are waiting would win:
1 customer – 100% cashback of ex-showroom price
8 customers – upgrade by one variant*
25 customers – 1-year extended warranty
66 customers – 2 years/20K km maintenance package
Further, in order to reduce the waiting period that stretched to many months, Nissan India took the initiative to add a third shift by hiring more than 1000 employees across its plant and 500+ employees in the dealership network.
In the Indian market in the month of December, the SUV registered 32,800 bookings in 30 days, according to the company. Nissan India started the Magnite dispatches in January 2021 and in a single day, for the celebration of 72nd Republic day, 720 Nissan Magnite SUVs were delivered to customers.
“The all-new Nissan Magnite has had an overwhelming customer response; customers love the all-new Nissan Magnite and in gratitude of their wait, we have introduced this Valentines program," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.
The Nissan Magnite is currently available for bookings across all Nissan India dealerships and on its website at continued special introductory prices on most of the variants till further notice. It is available in 20 grade line-ups and over 36 combinations, starting from ₹5.49 lacs to ₹9.59 lacs (ex-showroom).
