Nissan Kicks to receive new 1.3-litre turbo petrol BS6 engine

Nissan India has finally revealed details about the all-new BS6 compliant compact SUV Nissan Kicks. The new car will come with a 1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo charged petrol engine. The company had planned to launch the new version in the month of March but they eventually had to delay it due to the lockdown that has been in place since 25 March.

This engine will churn out 156PS of power and provide 256Nm of torque. This new engine gives the car a head start in the highly competitive SUV segment. The car also gets Nissan’s popular X-Tronic CVT gearbox. The HR13DDT will also be featured in the Renault Duster. The new Kicks' engine was first displayed at the Auto Expo 2020.

The new Nissan Kicks will be going against giants like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Both cars offer similar engine specifications and the top of the line GTX Plus DCT variant only produces 139PS of power.

According to the company, the new HR13DDT engine will use cylinder coating technology which has been taken from the Nissan GT-R’s engine. The company claims this new technology will account for better fuel efficiency and enhanced performance.

The X-tronic CVT has also been touted as a smoother transmission (40% less friction) which the company claims will aid in better performance and fuel efficiency. The CVT variant will also get an 8-step manual mode.

Aesthetically, the new Nissan Kicks will get a few changes to mark a clear distinction from the previous generation of the car. The company is also expected to update the features in the cabin to compete with both Kia and Hyundai.

