Nissan launches Magnite RED Edition SUV in India. Price, variants, other details3 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2022, 12:43 PM IST
- Nissan Magnite RED Edition offered in three variants: Magnite XV MT, Magnite Turbo XV MT, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT
Nissan Motor India today announced the launch of its Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV, the Nissan Magnite RED Edition, with prices starting at Rs. 7,86,500 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The RED Edition's compelling combination of visual sophistication, power-packed performance, advanced technologies, and comfort will redefine journeys for the discerning Indian customer.