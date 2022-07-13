Nissan Motor India today announced the launch of its Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV, the Nissan Magnite RED Edition, with prices starting at Rs. 7,86,500 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The RED Edition's compelling combination of visual sophistication, power-packed performance, advanced technologies, and comfort will redefine journeys for the discerning Indian customer.

The RED Edition draws attention to the Magnite’s stylish exteriors with a distinctive red accent that covers the front grille, front bumper cladding, wheel arch and body side cladding. The interiors feature a premium red-themed dashboard, a red accent on the door side armrest and centre console. Major design additions include bold body graphics, a tail door garnish, and a prominent RED Edition-specific badge. The RED Edition retains the R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels, an LED fog lamp, and LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), completing its striking presence.

Nissan Magnite RED Edition also has tech features to meet the needs of new-age customers, including a wireless charger, a PM 2.5 air filter, an LED scuff plate, and ambient mood lighting that sets a perfect ambience. Other key features that underline the Magnite’s excellent in-cabin experience include an 8.0 touchscreen with Wi-fi connectivity for Android Auto & Apple Carplay, a 7.0 full TFT instrument cluster and a Rear-View Camera with Projection Guide. The RED Edition Magnite features Push Button Start/Stop, Vehicle Dynamics Control, Traction Control System, Brake Assist, and Hill Start Assist.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite has been a memorable addition to many homes nationwide with over 1 lakh bookings since launch.

The new Nissan Magnite RED Edition will accelerate the already-robust demand for the Nissan Magnite with an evolved offering for a young, aspirational, and tech-savvy audience, the RED Edition’s best-in-segment features will greatly enhance comfort and convenience for our valued customers with a Big, Bold, Beautiful visual update."

The RED Edition comes in 1.0-litre MT, 1.0-litre Turbo MT, and 1.0-litre Turbo CVT variants to offer option of full range.

Designed in Japan and manufactured in India, Nissan Magnite’s statuesque build, advanced technology and exceptional range of safety features have set it apart in the B-SUV segment. Magnite comes with a HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo engine, which delivers maximum power of 100PS and maximum torque of 160Nm – while being one of the most fuel-efficient (20kmpl) B-SUVs in the market.

The Magnite RED Edition is based on the most popular Magnite XV variant. It will be offered in three variants - Magnite XV MT RED Edition, Magnite Turbo XV MT RED Edition, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT RED Edition. The Magnite RED Edition will be offered with two Monotone colour options – Onyx Black and Storm White.

The Magnite comes with the lowest-in-class maintenance cost at just 31 paise/km (for 50,000 km). It comes with a warranty of 2 years (50,000km) which can be extended for up to five years (or one lakh km) at a nominal cost. Nissan Magnite RED Edition customers will also enjoy 2 years of 24X7 roadside assistance in over 1500 cities.