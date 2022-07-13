Nissan launches Magnite RED Edition SUV in India. Price, variants, other details

Designed in Japan and manufactured in India, Nissan Magnite’s statuesque build, advanced technology and exceptional range of safety features have set it apart in the B-SUV segment. Magnite comes with a HRA0 1.0-litre Turbo engine, which delivers maximum power of 100PS and maximum torque of 160Nm – while being one of the most fuel-efficient (20kmpl) B-SUVs in the market.