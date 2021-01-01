Nissan Magnite achieves 4-star rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

Nissan Magnite was recently subjected to its first crash test. The first crash test of the sub-4m SUV was conducted by the New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP)

According to the body that conducted the test, based on the overall score, ASEAN NCAP gave the Nissan Magnite a 4-Star rating in the assessment. Details regarding the crash test are yet to be announced. ASEAN NCAP has conducted a crash test for Nissan Kicks in the month of November and it was awarded 5 stars.

Nissan Magnite was launched in the month of December in the highly competitive sub-4m compact SUV segment. The company launched the car at an introductory entry price of ₹4.99 lakh. However, the prices have been revised from 1 January. The company will now start the price of the new Nissan Magnite at ₹5.54 lakh.

Nissan India had announced that within the first five days of the launch the new Magnite had managed to receive 5000 bookings and 50,000 inquiries. Later, a report claimed that the Magnite waiting period has extended to two months.

Nissan Magnite comes with two engine options. The first is a naturally aspirated 1-litre engine that provides an output of 72ps power and 92nm of torque. The second option is a 1-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine churns out a maximum power of 100PS and maximum torque of 160Nm. This engine option will also be available with an X-Tronic CVT gearbox.

The Magnite is available in 9 body colors, five monotone and four dual-tone shades. In terms of exterior, the front fascia gets lightsaber-style turn indicators, L-shape LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and a gaping front grille.

In terms of interiors, the Nissan Magnite gets a horizontal instrument panel structure. The car will also be available with a tech pack which will include features like a wireless charger, air purifier, puddle lamps and ambient /mood lighting, premium speakers (JBL powered by Harman).

The SUV also gets 60-40 split foldable rear seats. The dashboard gets 7-inch TFT meter with welcome animation and tyre pressure monitoring system and 8-inch infotainment display with full flush touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and built-in voice recognition. The company is also providing Nissan Connect that offers 50+ features (geofence, roadside assistance, smartwatch connectivity etc.).

