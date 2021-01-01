Nissan Magnite achieves 4-star rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test

Nissan Magnite comes with two engine options. The first is a naturally aspirated 1-litre engine that provides an output of 72ps power and 92nm of torque. The second option is a 1-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine churns out a maximum power of 100PS and maximum torque of 160Nm. This engine option will also be available with an X-Tronic CVT gearbox.