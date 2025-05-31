Nissan Magnite CNG: Here's 5 things to know about the alternative fuel SUV

Nissan has introduced the CNG version of its popular compact SUV, the Magnite, with prices starting at ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike many competitors offering factory-fitted CNG kits, the Magnite CNG features a retrofit installed at authorised dealerships after the vehicle has left the factory. This method provides customers with a flexible and cost-effective option to transition to cleaner fuel, appealing to eco-conscious buyers.
(Also check out: Upcoming cars in India)
Here are five things you should know about the Nissan Magnite CNG:
Safety and features
Although presented as a budget-friendly option, the Magnite CNG does not skimp on a well-equipped interior. It includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, push-button start/stop, USB Type-C ports, and automatic climate control. In terms of safety, it comes standard with six airbags, Vehicle Dynamic Control, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ABS with EBD, Hydraulic Brake Assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a high-speed alert system.
Fuel-economy
Nissan has not yet disclosed official power and torque figures for the CNG version. However, similar to most CNG vehicles, it is anticipated to have slightly lower power than its petrol equivalent. The CNG Magnite is expected to achieve 24 km/kg in city driving and up to 30 km/kg on highways, making it an economical choice for everyday use.
Check similar carsFind more cars
Nissan Magnite
₹ 6.14 - 11.76 Lakhs
Renault Triber
₹ 6.15 - 9.02 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
₹ 7.54 - 13.06 Lakhs
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
₹ 7.74 - 13.04 Lakhs
Tata Punch CNG
₹ 7.3 - 10.17 Lakhs
Hyundai Exter
₹ 6.21 - 10.51 Lakhs
Dealer-retrofitment kit
Motozen, a third-party supplier, designed, manufactured, and quality-assured the CNG kit in the Magnite. It features a 12 kg single-cylinder setup and is installed at government-authorised fitment centres. Motozen offers warranty coverage on the CNG kit components, and Nissan maintains its standard three-year or 1 lakh km warranty on the vehicle, even after retrofitment.
To roll out in phases
Nissan is launching the Magnite CNG in phases. Initially, it will be available in seven states—Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Karnataka—with plans to expand to more states in the next phase.
Pricing and rivals
The retrofit kit costs ₹75,000 and can be added to any variant of the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol Magnite. As the base petrol version starts at ₹6.14 lakh, the CNG variant begins at ₹6.89 lakh, making it one of India’s most affordable CNG-equipped SUVs, especially when compared to rivals with factory-fitted kits.
In the Indian market, the Magnite CNG faces competition from models like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG, Tata Punch iCNG, and Hyundai Exter CNG. All these rivals come equipped with factory-installed kits, while the Magnite distinguishes itself with its authorised dealer installation, which reduces initial purchase costs.