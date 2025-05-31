Nissan Magnite CNG: Here's 5 things to know about the alternative fuel SUV

Nissan has introduced the CNG version of its popular compact SUV, the Magnite, with prices starting at ₹6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike many competitors offering factory-fitted CNG kits, the Magnite CNG features a retrofit installed at authorised dealerships after the vehicle has left the factory. This method provides customers with a flexible and cost-effective option to transition to cleaner fuel, appealing to eco-conscious buyers.

Here are five things you should know about the Nissan Magnite CNG: