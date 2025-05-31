Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Nissan Magnite CNG: Here's 5 things to know about the alternative fuel SUV

Nissan Magnite CNG: Here's 5 things to know about the alternative fuel SUV

1 min read . 10:14 AM IST
HT Auto Desk

Nissan has launched the Magnite CNG in India at 6.89 lakh, featuring a retrofitted CNG kit by Motozen. Initially available in seven states, the kit offers 24 km/kg city and 30 km/kg highway efficiency.

The recently facelifted Nissan Magnite SUV will now have the option to get a retrofitted CNG kit.

Nissan has introduced the CNG version of its popular compact SUV, the Magnite, with prices starting at 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Unlike many competitors offering factory-fitted CNG kits, the Magnite CNG features a retrofit installed at authorised dealerships after the vehicle has left the factory. This method provides customers with a flexible and cost-effective option to transition to cleaner fuel, appealing to eco-conscious buyers.

(Also check out: Upcoming cars in India)

Here are five things you should know about the Nissan Magnite CNG:

1

Safety and features

Although presented as a budget-friendly option, the Magnite CNG does not skimp on a well-equipped interior. It includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, push-button start/stop, USB Type-C ports, and automatic climate control. In terms of safety, it comes standard with six airbags, Vehicle Dynamic Control, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ABS with EBD, Hydraulic Brake Assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a high-speed alert system.

2

Fuel-economy

Nissan has not yet disclosed official power and torque figures for the CNG version. However, similar to most CNG vehicles, it is anticipated to have slightly lower power than its petrol equivalent. The CNG Magnite is expected to achieve 24 km/kg in city driving and up to 30 km/kg on highways, making it an economical choice for everyday use.

3

Dealer-retrofitment kit

Motozen, a third-party supplier, designed, manufactured, and quality-assured the CNG kit in the Magnite. It features a 12 kg single-cylinder setup and is installed at government-authorised fitment centres. Motozen offers warranty coverage on the CNG kit components, and Nissan maintains its standard three-year or 1 lakh km warranty on the vehicle, even after retrofitment.

4

To roll out in phases

Nissan is launching the Magnite CNG in phases. Initially, it will be available in seven states—Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, and Karnataka—with plans to expand to more states in the next phase.

5

Pricing and rivals

The retrofit kit costs 75,000 and can be added to any variant of the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol Magnite. As the base petrol version starts at 6.14 lakh, the CNG variant begins at 6.89 lakh, making it one of India’s most affordable CNG-equipped SUVs, especially when compared to rivals with factory-fitted kits.

In the Indian market, the Magnite CNG faces competition from models like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG, Tata Punch iCNG, and Hyundai Exter CNG. All these rivals come equipped with factory-installed kits, while the Magnite distinguishes itself with its authorised dealer installation, which reduces initial purchase costs.
