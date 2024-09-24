Nissan Magnite Facelift teased: SUV to debut globally with design tweaks and safety upgrades

Nissan Motor India has released a fresh teaser for the much-anticipated Magnite facelift, building excitement ahead of its official debut on October 4, 2024. The teaser reveals key design updates, such as new alloy wheels, offering a sneak peek into the facelift's refreshed appearance.

What stands out in the latest teaser is Nissan’s emphasis on the Magnite being a global model. Through its post on the social media platform ‘X’, the automaker stated, “Drive the SUV that’s ready to make its mark globally. One Car. One World. Coming soon," signaling the company’s ambition for the Magnite to resonate on the international stage.

Expected Design Changes for the Nissan Magnite Facelift

The upcoming facelift is anticipated to bring several exterior updates. The front and rear bumpers are expected to undergo a redesign, while updates to the grille and headlamps are likely to give the Magnite a sharper look. The taillights are also rumored to sport a new design. Additionally, Nissan has already teased the introduction of fresh diamond-cut alloy wheels, with entry-level variants likely to feature revamped plastic wheel covers.

On the interior front, the overall design is expected to remain largely the same, though subtle enhancements may be made. Notably, the facelift could introduce a single-pane sunroof, along with minor dashboard tweaks. Safety upgrades are anticipated, with the possible addition of six airbags. The infotainment system is set to see improvements as well, including a larger touchscreen and added comfort features, aimed at elevating the driving experience.

Powertrain Unlikely to Change

While the facelift will bring a host of visual and feature updates, the engine options are expected to remain unchanged. The current Magnite is powered by two engine choices: a 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The naturally aspirated version offers both a five-speed manual and AMT transmission, while the turbocharged variant comes with manual and CVT gearbox options.

Competition in the Subcompact SUV Segment

The updated Magnite will continue to compete in the fiercely contested subcompact SUV segment. Key rivals include the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Mahindra 3XO, making it essential for the Magnite facelift to offer standout features to appeal to buyers.

