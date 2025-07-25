Nissan Magnite GNCAP safety rating updated to 5 stars. Here's how and why…

The Nissan Magnite has received a new and boosted safety rating, earning a full 5-star score for adult occupant protection in the latest Global NCAP crash tests. This improvement follows several safety updates made by Nissan in response to earlier results. Initially, the Magnite received just 2 stars for both adult and child occupant safety under the updated testing protocols, which assess frontal and side impacts, electronic stability control (ESC), pedestrian safety, and seatbelt reminders.

Nissan responded quickly to this change by upgrading the vehicle's safety features. Major additions include six standard airbags, covering front, side, and curtain positions, as well as ESC and better occupant restraint systems. Additional safety improvements involve 3-point seatbelts for all seats and structural modifications to enhance side impact protection. These updates raised the Magnite's score to 32.31 out of 34 for adult safety, making it one of the safest models in its class.

In child safety, the Magnite also improved, earning 3 stars with a score of 33. 64 out of 49. It provides good protection for child seat installations, though there are still opportunities to improve ISOFIX availability and support for various child restraint systems. The vehicle also complies with pedestrian safety standards and other key safety benchmarks, aligning with Global NCAP's Safer Cars for Africa and India initiatives.

This milestone is especially notable as the Magnite is the first vehicle tested under the current Global NCAP protocols in South Africa to achieve a 5-star adult safety rating. It also demonstrates Nissan's commitment to improving vehicle safety in emerging markets.

Nissan Magnite: Pricing Regarding pricing, the Nissan Magnite is currently available in a range between ₹6.14 lakh and ₹11.76 lakh, both ex-showroom.

Nissan Magnite: new CNG powertrain Nissan India also introduced a CNG-powered version of the Magnite, priced at ₹6.89 lakh ex-showroom. Unlike many competitors that come with factory-installed CNG kits, the Magnite's CNG system is added at dealerships after manufacturing but through authorised channels.

