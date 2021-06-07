Nissan India has launched a new 'Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan'. With the help of the new plan, buyers can get a new way to own the Nissan Magnite, Nissan Kicks or Datsun redi-GO without the need to buy the car.

Nissan has introduced these plans in partnership with ORIX. One of the benefits of the new plan is the use of ‘White Plate’ and ‘Buy Back option’. The customer will only have to pay a refundable security deposit at the start of the Subscription Plan and subsequently pay a fixed monthly fee basis of pre-selected tenure.

Under the new subscription plan, users will not have to pay down payment, service costs, insurance costs. The plan covers vehicle insurance, registration fee, road tax, RTO expenses and all maintenance costs including scheduled & unscheduled repairs, tire & battery replacement, 24x7 roadside assistance, cost of paperwork. Under phase 1 of the launch, ‘Nissan Intelligent Ownership Subscription Plan is first being introduced in Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai.

Here is the pricing of the new subscription plan

View Full Image Pricing of the subscription plans

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, "Nissan as a customer-centric brand understands the dynamic lifestyles of the new age Indian customers, who seek the flexibility to maneuver amongst various ownership experiences. We have partnered with ORIX, a prominent brand in the subscription space to create the most affordable, convenient and enjoyable car ownership experience, the new way to own the all-new Nissan Magnite, Nissan Kicks and Datsun redi-GO through the Subscription Plan."

Nissan is also launching Shop@Home, end-to-end digital platform, to provide a contactless buying experience for the customers. The platform provides the options to personalize the car, evaluate exchange value of existing car, calculate, and compare EMIs and apply for finance before booking their personalized car. Nissan offers a choice for the customer to pay at dealership after completing the process online.

