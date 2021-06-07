Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, "Nissan as a customer-centric brand understands the dynamic lifestyles of the new age Indian customers, who seek the flexibility to maneuver amongst various ownership experiences. We have partnered with ORIX, a prominent brand in the subscription space to create the most affordable, convenient and enjoyable car ownership experience, the new way to own the all-new Nissan Magnite, Nissan Kicks and Datsun redi-GO through the Subscription Plan."