Nissan Magnite Kuro edition debuts at ₹8.27 lakh: All you need to know
In terms of looks, the Nissan Magnite Kuro variants will feature a consistent glossy black exterior color scheme. This edition includes blacked-out elements such as the grille, skid plates, bumpers, headlight accents, door handles, and roof rails, all painted in black.
Nissan Motor has introduced the Kuro edition of the Magnite SUV in India, with a starting price of ₹8.27 lakh (ex-showroom), in commemoration of the ICC World Cup Cricket. Bookings for the Magnite Kuro opened last month at ₹11,000.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message