Nissan Magnite Kuro edition debuts at 8.27 lakh: All you need to know

Nissan Motor has introduced the Kuro edition of the Magnite SUV in India, with a starting price of ₹8.27 lakh (ex-showroom), in commemoration of the ICC World Cup Cricket. Bookings for the Magnite Kuro opened last month at ₹11,000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nissan Magnite Kuro is derived from the XV trim of the SUV and is offered in three high-end variants: XV MT, Turbo XV MT, and Turbo XV CVT. The Turbo XV MT is priced at ₹9.65 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Turbo XV CVT comes in at ₹10.46 lakh (ex-showroom). While there is not a direct competitor for the Magnite Kuro, it is expected to compete with Renault Kiger SUV's recently launched Urban Knight special edition, which was introduced last month.

In terms of looks, the Nissan Magnite Kuro variants will feature a consistent glossy black exterior color scheme. This edition includes blacked-out elements such as the grille, skid plates, bumpers, headlight accents, door handles, and roof rails, all painted in black. The sole chrome accents on the exterior are the Nissan and Magnite badges at the front and rear. Additionally, the alloy wheels will sport red calipers, providing a touch of color contrast amidst the predominantly black design. In summary, the Magnite Kuro edition does not introduce any design alterations to the original Magnite. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking of interiors, the all-black theme extends to the interior cabin as well. The dashboard, center console, seats, and upholstery all follow this monochromatic scheme. To enhance the premium appearance, certain elements within the cabin have been treated with a piano-black finish. The list of features remains unchanged and includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver display, wireless charging, among others.

Under the hood, the Magnite Kuro edition retains the same powertrain options as the standard versions of the SUV. Nissan will continue to offer the 1.0-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines. The naturally-aspirated petrol motor produces 71 bhp of power and 96 Nm of peak torque, while the turbo petrol engine delivers approximately 99 bhp of power and 152 Nm of peak torque.

Nissan is set to introduce a new variant of the Magnite SUV on October 12, featuring an AMT gearbox, and it will be known as the EZ Shift variant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Magnite SUV's standard variants begin at a base price of ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-spec variant is priced at ₹10.86 lakh (ex-showroom).

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!