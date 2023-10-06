Nissan Magnite Kuro SUV set to debut tomorrow: All we know so far
Nissan to launch Magnite Kuro edition with black exterior and interior. Under the hood, the Magnite Kuro edition retains the same powertrain options as the standard versions of the SUV.
Nissan Motor is scheduled to introduce the Magnite Kuro edition on October 7. Bookings for the Magnite Kuro, priced at ₹11,000, were made available last month. The Magnite Kuro is characterized by its entirely black exterior and interior, effectively making it the black edition of one of India's most budget-friendly SUVs. "Kuro" is the Japanese word for "Black" in English. The carmaker recently unveiled the Magnite Kuro edition, providing a glimpse of its design and features prior to its launch.