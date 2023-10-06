Nissan Magnite Kuro SUV set to debut tomorrow: All we know so far

Nissan Motor is scheduled to introduce the Magnite Kuro edition on October 7. Bookings for the Magnite Kuro, priced at ₹11,000, were made available last month. The Magnite Kuro is characterized by its entirely black exterior and interior, effectively making it the black edition of one of India's most budget-friendly SUVs. "Kuro" is the Japanese word for "Black" in English. The carmaker recently unveiled the Magnite Kuro edition, providing a glimpse of its design and features prior to its launch.

According to HT Auto, the Nissan Magnite Kuro, which is based on the XV trim of the SUV, will be offered in four different variants, all featuring a consistent glossy black exterior color scheme. This includes a blacked-out grille, skid plates, bumpers, headlight accents, door handles, and black-painted roof rails. The only chrome elements on the exterior are the Nissan and Magnite badges located at the front and rear.

Additionally, the alloy wheels will feature red calipers, providing a subtle touch of color amid the predominantly black design. Overall, there are no alterations to the design in the Magnite Kuro edition.

The interior of the Magnite Kuro edition maintains the all-black theme. This includes the dashboard, center console, seats, and upholstery, all following a monochromatic design. Some interior elements have received a piano-black treatment to enhance the premium aesthetics. The feature list remains consistent, featuring an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver display, and wireless charging, among other amenities.

Under the hood, the Magnite Kuro edition retains the same powertrain options as the standard versions of the SUV. Nissan will continue to provide the 1.0-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines. The naturally-aspirated petrol engine delivers 71 bhp of power and 96 Nm of peak torque, while the turbo petrol engine offers approximately 99 bhp of power and 152 Nm of peak torque.

In terms of pricing, anticipate the Magnite Kuro to commence at approximately ₹7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The standard Magnite SUV starts at a base price of ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom), with the top-tier variant priced at ₹10.86 lakh (ex-showroom). While there are no direct competitors for the Magnite Kuro, it may find itself competing with the recently launched Renault Kiger SUV's Urban Knight special edition, introduced last month.

