Nissan Magnite was launched in India on 2 December and the company seems to have garnered decent numbers in just 5 days. The company claims that they have received over 50,000 enquiries and 5,000 bookings for the new Magnite.

The company claims that over 60% of the customers have opted for the top 2 variants and 30% of the bookings have been made for the CVT automatic variant. Another interesting statistic revealed by the company is that 40% plus customers who booked the new Magnite came through digital channels.

A major part of the appeal for the new sub-4 meter SUV is its price. The new Magnite is being offered at a starting price of ₹4.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi) for the month of December. Nissan India will be increasing the price to ₹5.54 lakh from next year. Despite the affordability of the lower models, most of the bookings have happened in the top two variants as the company has managed to provide a decent amount of bells and whistles while maintaining a low price point. The top model of the Nissan Magnite is selling at a price of ₹9.59 lakh.

The company is providing features such as a 360-degree view, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster and Xtronic CVT automatic transmission. Magnite buyers can opt for multiple configurations which also includes the tech pack. The buyer can choose between 20 grades of the Nissan Magnite. The tech pack expands the choice to 36 combinations.

The Magnite is competing against Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 300 and Toyota Urban Cruiser. The Magnite undercuts all the other cars in terms of price and is even competing with premium hatchbacks in terms of pricing.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via