A major part of the appeal for the new sub-4 meter SUV is its price. The new Magnite is being offered at a starting price of ₹4.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi) for the month of December. Nissan India will be increasing the price to ₹5.54 lakh from next year. Despite the affordability of the lower models, most of the bookings have happened in the top two variants as the company has managed to provide a decent amount of bells and whistles while maintaining a low price point. The top model of the Nissan Magnite is selling at a price of ₹9.59 lakh.