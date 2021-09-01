Nissan India has announced a wholesale of 3209 vehicles for August 2021, on the back of the new Nissan Magnite SUV. In August 2020, Nissan India had reported a sale of 810 units. The Nissan Magnite has received more than 60,000 cumulative bookings.

“With the start of the festive season, customer sentiments are positive with increasing inflow of bookings, the challenge is on the supply side with shortages & increased lead time of semi-conductors supply impacting the availability of vehicles. We foresee this challenge to continue during the coming months while we continue to work with the supply chain in an endeavour to deliver more Nissan Magnite to customers so that they can enjoy the game changing SUV at the earliest, while we continue to focus on customer experience strengthening the network by increasing the capacity and capability." said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd.

Nissan India offers services such as Nissan Cost Calculator, Nissan ‘Book a Service’ and Nissan ‘Pick-up & Drop-off’ service. The ‘Nissan Roadside Assistance’ is also available across 29 states and 1500+ cities along with 24*7 multi-lingual call centre operational services to help customers

Nissan’s Shop@Home allows the customers to experience a virtual showroom and virtually test drive any Nissan vehicle. Nissan’s Shop@Home offers end-to-end car digital customer service.

