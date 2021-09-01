Nissan Magnite SUV bookings cross 60,000 mark. Details here

“With the start of the festive season, customer sentiments are positive with increasing inflow of bookings, the challenge is on the supply side with shortages & increased lead time of semi-conductors supply impacting the availability of vehicles. We foresee this challenge to continue during the coming months while we continue to work with the supply chain in an endeavour to deliver more Nissan Magnite to customers so that they can enjoy the game changing SUV at the earliest, while we continue to focus on customer experience strengthening the network by increasing the capacity and capability." said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd.

