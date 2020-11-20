Nissan Magnite SUV launch date announced: All you need to know

The new Nissan Magnite has created a lot of buzz amidst compact SUV enthusiasts. The company has been revealing details about the car in phases. Most of the details regarding the car are now available to the public, everything but the prices. The company has finally announced a date for the official launch of the car in India.

The new Nissan Magnite will be officially launched in India on 2 December where the company will be revealing price. Nissan India is expected to price the Magnite aggressively, to capture a portion of the high demand in the segment. The new Nissan Magnite will be going against Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the newly launched Kia Sonet. While the relatively new additions like Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet are trying to appeal the buyer by its wide range of features, Nissan is expected to undercut them in terms of price.

The company has also opened bookings for the car. Interested buyers can book their car by contacting Nissan dealership. Interested buyers can also register on the company’s official website. The compact SUV will be available in four variants, XE, XL, XV and XV Premium.

The Nissan Magnite will be made available in 9 body colors, five monotone and four dual-tone shades. The front fascia gets lightsaber-style turn indicators, L-shape LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and a gaping front grille.

In terms of interiors, the Nissan Magnite gets a horizontal instrument panel structure. The car will also be available with a tech pack which will include features like a wireless charger, air purifier, puddle lamps and ambient /mood lighting, premium speakers (JBL powered by Harman).

The SUV will also get 60-40 split foldable rear seats. Nissan claims that the SUV is the most spacious B-SUV, with a huge 'couple distance' (distance between the driver and side passenger) of 700mm + rear knee room of 593mm + rear headroom of 76mm. In terms of boot capacity, the compact SUV gets 336 litre of space.

The dashboard gets 7-inch TFT meter with welcome animation and tyre pressure monitoring system and 8-inch infotainment display with full flush touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and built-in voice recognition. The company is also providing Nissan Connect that offers 50+ features (geo fence, roadside assistance, smart watch connectivity etc.).

In terms of engine, the car will be available with two options. The first will be a naturally aspirated 1-litre engine that provides an output of 72ps power and 92nm of torque. The second option is a 1-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine churns out a maximum power of 100PS and maximum torque of 160Nm. This engine option will also be available with an X-Tronic CVT gearbox. For now, there is no word regarding a diesel engine for the compact SUV.

