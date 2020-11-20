Nissan Magnite SUV launch date announced: All you need to know

The new Nissan Magnite will be officially launched in India on 2 December where the company will be revealing price. Nissan India is expected to price the Magnite aggressively, to capture a portion of the high demand in the segment. The new Nissan Magnite will be going against Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the newly launched Kia Sonet. While the relatively new additions like Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet are trying to appeal the buyer by its wide range of features, Nissan is expected to undercut them in terms of price.