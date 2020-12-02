Nissan Magnite has been launched and the company has announced a starting price that undercuts its major competitors by a substantial margin. The company has priced the Nissan Magnite at a price of ₹4.99 lakh that goes all the way to ₹9.35 lakh (all-prices ex-showroom). However, these prices are introductory and will only be valid for buyers who will book the car before 31 December.

The new Magnite will be going against Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon.

Variants

The compact SUV will be available in four variants, XE, XL, XV and XV Premium. The buyer will have an option of 20 different configurations which includes optional packs such as the tech pack.

The 1.0 Turbo Petrol variant will only be available from the XL variant and the prices of the turbo variant starts at ₹6.99 lakh. The XL variant with the 1-litre turbo petrol engine and CVT starts at a price of ₹7.89 lakh.

View Full Image Nissan Magnite aims to take on Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon

The Nissan Magnite will be made available in 9 body colors, five monotone and four dual-tone shades. The front fascia gets lightsaber-style turn indicators, L-shape LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and a gaping front grille.

View Full Image Pricing details of the new Nissan Magnite





In terms of interiors, the Nissan Magnite gets a horizontal instrument panel structure. The car will also be available with a tech pack which will include features like a wireless charger, air purifier, puddle lamps and ambient /mood lighting, premium speakers (JBL powered by Harman).

The SUV will also get 60-40 split foldable rear seats. Nissan claims that the SUV is the most spacious B-SUV, with a huge 'couple distance' (distance between the driver and side passenger) of 700mm + rear knee room of 593mm + rear headroom of 76mm. In terms of boot capacity, the compact SUV gets 336 litre of space.

The dashboard gets 7-inch TFT meter with welcome animation and tyre pressure monitoring system and 8-inch infotainment display with full flush touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and built-in voice recognition. The company is also providing Nissan Connect that offers 50+ features (geo fence, roadside assistance, smart watch connectivity etc.).

In terms of engine, the car will be available with two options. The first will be a naturally aspirated 1-litre engine that provides an output of 72ps power and 92nm of torque. The second option is a 1-litre turbo petrol engine. This engine churns out a maximum power of 100PS and maximum torque of 160Nm. This engine option will also be available with an X-Tronic CVT gearbox. For now, there is no word regarding a diesel engine for the compact SUV.

