Nissan India has announced that its entire range of vehicles will be available via Canteen Store Departments (CSD) for defence personnel. The company is offering both Nissan and Datsun products under CDS. Eligible personnel can avail CSD approved discounts and offers through CSD Depots across the country.

“Nissan is honored to serve our brave defence personnel and is delighted to bring the entire range of Nissan and Datsun products along with the newly launched game changer in the SUV segment, the all-new Nissan Magnite, at the highest value proposition," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

According to a statement by the company, the process of buying cars for CSD beneficiaries is online, including the selection of vehicle to be purchased, uploading of dealer documents viz. Availability Certificate & Proforma Invoice, customer documents viz. Canteen Card, KYC, payment transfer details etc. till Issuance of Local Supply Order (LSO) being digitized.

In order to access the AFD portal the applicant can click here.

View Full Image Prices of Nissan Magnite SUV via CDS

Nissan's digital platform, Shop@Home allows defence personnel to book their desired vehicle online and avail these CSD offers by informing the dealership. Nissan also allows its customers to pay at dealerships after completing the journey online.

View Full Image Prices of Nissan Kicks and Datsun redi-Go via CDS

The Shop@Home experience includes a virtual showroom and virtual test drive, which provides the options to personalize the car, evaluate exchange value of existing car, calculate, compare EMIs and apply for finance before booking the vehicle. The virtual showroom experience is also available for other customers.

Nissan provides services such as cost calculator, service booking and pick-up & drop-off service.

