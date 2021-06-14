{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nissan India has announced that its entire range of vehicles will be available via Canteen Store Departments (CSD) for defence personnel. The company is offering both Nissan and Datsun products under CDS. Eligible personnel can avail CSD approved discounts and offers through CSD Depots across the country.

According to a statement by the company, the process of buying cars for CSD beneficiaries is online, including the selection of vehicle to be purchased, uploading of dealer documents viz. Availability Certificate & Proforma Invoice, customer documents viz. Canteen Card, KYC, payment transfer details etc. till Issuance of Local Supply Order (LSO) being digitized.

In order to access the AFD portal the applicant can click here.

View Full Image Prices of Nissan Magnite SUV via CDS Click on the image to enlarge

Nissan's digital platform, Shop@Home allows defence personnel to book their desired vehicle online and avail these CSD offers by informing the dealership. Nissan also allows its customers to pay at dealerships after completing the journey online.

View Full Image Prices of Nissan Kicks and Datsun redi-Go via CDS Click on the image to enlarge

Nissan provides services such as cost calculator, service booking and pick-up & drop-off service.

