Nissan Magnite prices have been revised for the second time since its launch in December last year. The prices of the sub-4m compact SUV have been updated and the entry price of the Magnite SUV now stands at ₹5.71 lakh.

The range of the price hike lies within ₹6,000 to ₹17,000 depending on the variant and powertrain. The Magnite SUV is available in two powertrains, a naturally aspirated 1-litre petrol engine and a turbocharged 1-litre petrol engine.

The naturally aspirated engine variants XE, XL, XV and XV Premium have gotten a price hike in the range of ₹6,000 to ₹17,000. The XL Turbo, XV Turbo and XV Premium Turbo prices have been hiked by up to ₹17,000.

The Nissan Magnite SUV has received over 65,000 bookings since launch. The Nissan Magnite SUV has promoted the company's presence in the Indian automotive market. Nissan India achieved a Domestic wholesale of 2816 vehicles for its Nissan and Datsun range in September 2021 with 261% growth over 780 Vehicles in September 2020. In terms of exports, the company has achieved sales of 5900 units over 211 vehicles exports in September 2020.

In the first half of the Financial Year 2021, Nissan India achieved domestic wholesales of 18,591 units with a growth of 459% over last year. In exports, Nissan India has achieved sales of 18,608 units in the first half of this financial year with 159% growth over last year.

