Nissan Magnite SUV prices hiked again. Check price difference

The Nissan Magnite SUV has received over 65,000 bookings since launch. The Nissan Magnite SUV has promoted the company's presence in the Indian automotive market. Nissan India achieved a Domestic wholesale of 2816 vehicles for its Nissan and Datsun range in September 2021 with 261% growth over 780 Vehicles in September 2020. In terms of exports, the company has achieved sales of 5900 units over 211 vehicles exports in September 2020.