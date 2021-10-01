The Nissan Magnite SUV has pushed the company's presence in the Indian automotive market substantially. Nissan India has achieved a Domestic wholesale of 2816 vehicles for its Nissan and Datsun range in September 2021 with 261% growth over 780 Vehicles in September 2020. In terms of exports, the company has achieved sales of 5900 units over 211 vehicles exports in September 2020.

In the first half of the Financial Year 2021, Nissan India has achieved domestic wholesales of 18,591 units with a growth of 459% over last year. In exports, Nissan India has achieved sales of 18,608 units in the first half of this financial year with 159% growth over last year.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd., “Customer sentiment is very positive this festive season with strong inflow of bookings, the momentum on the Big, Bold & Beautiful Nissan Magnite is growing stronger & stronger with more than 65,000 plus Customer bookings. The challenge has been on the supply side with shortages of semi-conductors on which we continue to work with the supply chain partners to deliver more of the game changing SUV Nissan Magnite to delight the Customers."

Nissan India recently launched a Virtual Sales Advisor just for Nissan Magnite SUV customers as part of its digital platform Shop@home, to enhance customers’ car buying experience.

Virtual Sales Advisor provides Nissan customers with real-time expert interaction for information about the vehicle and other ownership

related queries including financing and exchange value options. It can also be used to conduct a virtual test drive.

