Nissan Magnite SUV pushes company's YoY sales growth to 261% in September

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd., “Customer sentiment is very positive this festive season with strong inflow of bookings, the momentum on the Big, Bold & Beautiful Nissan Magnite is growing stronger & stronger with more than 65,000 plus Customer bookings. The challenge has been on the supply side with shortages of semi-conductors on which we continue to work with the supply chain partners to deliver more of the game changing SUV Nissan Magnite to delight the Customers."

