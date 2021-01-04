Nissan Magnite variants to sell at introductory prices till further notice

Nissan India had launched the Magnite in India at introductory prices starting from ₹4.99 lakh. During launch, the company had claimed that the prices will be revised from the New Year. However, Nissan has revealed that most of the variants of the new Magnite will continue to be offered at the introductory prices. The entry price for the CVT is still pegged at ₹7.89 Lakh.

In a statement released by the company claims, “the new Nissan Magnite will continue to be available across all Nissan India dealerships and on its website, https://book.nissan.in/, at the special introductory prices on most of the variants till further notice."

Nissan claims that the Magnite has received over 32,800 bookings and 1,80,000 enquiries since its launch a month ago on 2 December. Recently, the car was also awarded 4 stars by ASEAN NCAP in a crash test.

New Nissan Magnite price list

In order to cope with the demand and to shorten the delivery period to 2 to 3 months, the company claims that the plant production capacity is being enhanced by introducing a third shift by employing over 1000 people to staff the manufacturing plant in addition to employing more staff at the dealerships to attend customers.

Ashwani Gupta, COO Nissan Motor Company, said “ The overwhelming positive response we have received for the all-new Nissan Magnite is a great testament to Nissan’s commitment to driving innovation in India through world class design, product technology and manufacturing. We are happy to reinforce our industrial strategy with a third shift to meet increasing customer demand. We hope to continue our contribution to the manufacturing and industrial sector in the country and help create further job opportunities during this uncertain period."

Commenting on the decision, Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India said, “Our endeavour is to enhance our customers’ satisfaction through shorter waiting period of two to three months. This requires additional employment to increase the production and delivery capacity. We are hiring more than 1,000 people in our plant and we have already reinforced our dealer network team. We will also be passing all the benefits of economies of scale to our customers for their belief in the Big, Bold, Beautiful and Carismatic SUV by the continuity of our introductory prices."

“Nissan India has reached a colossal milestone with the launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite. Our brand philosophy of keeping the customer at the centre of everything we do enables us to create a game changer with a revolutionary value proposition. Customers have given their overwhelming response with record level of bookings and as our token of our appreciation, we would like to continue the special introductory price till further notice." said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

