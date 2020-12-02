Nissan Magnite launched on the day when the auto industry is evaluating sales for the past month. The hottest segment in the country right now is the sub-4 meter compact SUV. The competition is expected to get even more fierce with Nissan’s latest launch, the Magnite. According to latest sales numbers, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue are the two best sellers in the segment, leaving behind a long-time favourite Maruti Suzuki Brezza at the third spot.

The starting price of Nissan Magnite is ₹4.99 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) for the base variant that comes equipped with just a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated engine. However, the company is also offering a second engine option that can take on the competition in terms of power output. The 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol engine is also on offer and the price for this variant starts at ₹ ₹6.99 lakh for the XL variant. The top model offered with the turbo petrol engine is priced at ₹9.35 lakh for the XV Premium variant with CVT. These prices, however, are introductory. Nissan claims buyers who book the Magnite till 31 December will be able to avail the mentioned prices.

Kia Sonet on the other hand is available with 9 different options which are powered by its 1-litre turbo petrol engine. The engine is available with two transmission options, a 6-speed iMT (intelligent Manual Transmission) and a variant with DCT (dual-clutch transmission). The iMT is the cheaper variant and starts at a price of ₹9.49 lakh for HTK+ variant. The buyer can opt for options priced up to ₹11.99 lakh with this transmission.

The DCT variant is priced at ₹10.49 lakh for the HTK+ variant and goes all the way to ₹12.89 lakh for the GTX+ variant.

Hyundai Venue offers the maximum number of choices with its 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. The company is offering a total of 11 different options with this engine. The cheapest is available with the S variant and it starts at ₹8.52 lakh for the 1.0 Turbo GDI MT S option. The highest variant available with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine is priced at ₹11.65 lakh for the 1.0 Turbo GDI DCT SX+ DT variant.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via